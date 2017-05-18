Trump Loyalists Pay Little Heed To Revelations Rocking DC

(AP) – President Donald Trump’s loyal backers say they don’t know, don’t believe or don’t care about the explosive revelations rocking Washington.

Voters who supported him are standing by the president – who’s tweeted that he’s the target of what he calls “the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!” That’s the word from the quiet streets of New York’s working-class Staten Island to small-town Denison, Iowa, and even smaller Rutledge, Georgia.

Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey has consumed Washington. Not so in many Trump strongholds. Here’s what Joseph Amodeo from Staten Island says: “If you’re wishing for him to fail, you’re basically wishing for the pilot of the plane to crash. You just gotta stick by him and hopefully he does things that benefit everyone.”