Trump Makes Brief Stop In North Korea Meeting
Trump Makes Brief Stop In North Korea Meeting

Trump Makes Brief Stop In North Korea Meeting

(AP) – The White House says President Donald Trump did not attend the entire meeting with senators who gathered to discuss the crisis in North Korea.
An administration official says Trump attended only the first five minutes of the meeting. He delivered opening remarks before handing it over to his national security team.
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, presided over the full meeting.
The official spoke anonymously because the details of the meeting have not been made public.
The meeting lasted about one hour and discussed various financial and military options available for pressuring North Korea to end its nuclear program.

