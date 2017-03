(AP) – “If you don’t pass the bill there could be political costs.”

That’s what Republican Congressman Walter Jones of North Carolina says was the message delivered by President Donald Trump when Trump met Tuesday with the House GOP to talk about dismantling and replacing the Affordable Care Act. Trump is trying to get more Republicans to sign on to the replacement for “Obamacare.”

The House is expected to vote on the plan Thursday, but its passage remains dicey.