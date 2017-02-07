Home NATIONAL Trump Makes Push On Health Bill; Repeal-Only Vote An Option
(AP) – The White House’s top legislative liaison insists the Senate is “getting close” to an agreement on a GOP health bill to repeal and replace the health care law.  Marc Short says President Donald Trump is spending the weekend making calls to lawmakers to “get the Senate package across the finish line.”

Short says the Congressional Budget Office has two versions of the bill to score. Sen. Ted Cruz is pushing a conservative version that aims to aggressively reduce costs. The other could bolster health care subsidies for lower-income people.

Short tells “Fox News Sunday” the White House’s hope is to pass a repeal-and-replace bill. But he reiterated that Trump believes Republicans should consider an option of immediately repealing “Obamacare” and replacing it later, if senators can’t reach agreement.

