Trump Making Last-Ditch Effort After Health Bill Collapse

(AP) – President Donald Trump says it’s probably time to “just let Obamacare fail” after the latest humiliating heath bill collapse in the Senate.
Still, he’s making a last-ditch effort to find some way to revive his party’s seemingly failed efforts on the bill.
Trump stayed largely on the sidelines as Majority Leader Mitch McConnell struggled unsuccessfully to round up support to make good on the GOP’s years of promises to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s health care law. But with McConnell’s third and final effort – on a repeal-only bill – looking like it, too, had collapsed, Trump urged McConnell to delay a make-or-break vote until early next week.
And the president invited all GOP senators to the White House for lunch Wednesday to discuss a path forward.

