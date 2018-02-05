Trump May ‘get involved’ In Justice Dept Dispute

(AP) – President Donald Trump appears to be threatening to “get involved” in a dispute between the Justice Department and Congress over the release of documents.

In a Tuesday tweet, Trump blasts what he calls a “rigged system.” Trump appears to be responding to frustrations from conservative Republicans that the Justice Department has not turned over documents related to controversial topics, including surveillance of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.He says: ” What are they afraid of? Why so much redacting? Why such unequal ‘justice?'”

Trump adds: “At some point I will have no choice but to use the powers granted to the Presidency and get involved!”

Trump has been open about his frustrations with the department for its handling of the special counsel’s Russia investigation.