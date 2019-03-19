Trump May Offer Non-NATO Privileges To Brazil

President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro arrive for a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro arrive for a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP) – President Donald Trump says he’s “very strongly” looking at U.S. support for Brazil’s effort to gain certain NATO privileges.

Trump praised Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro as the two sit down in the Oval Office, saying Bolsonaro has done “a very outstanding job.” He also says Bolsonaro “ran one of the incredible campaigns” and is “honored” it was compared to his. Trump says the leaders will discuss trade, the unrest in Venezuela and other subjects and that Brazil and the U.S. have never been closer.

Brazil has been seeking the status of “major non-NATO ally,” which is a step short of full NATO membership. That would allow certain financial advantages not available to non-NATO members. Trump says he’s also supporting Brazil’s effort’s to join the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.