Trump May Send Migrants To Sanctuary Cities

(AP) – President Donald Trump says that he is “strongly looking at” the idea of transporting migrants to so-called sanctuary cities that don’t cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

Trump told reporters at the White House Friday that if leaders of those districts and municipalities really want to open their arms to immigrants, “we can give them an unlimited supply.” He says: “They’re always saying they have open arms. Let’s see if they have open arms.”

White House and Homeland Security officials had said as recently as Friday morning that the “sanctuary cities” idea has been discussed, but quickly dismissed, after DHS lawyers voiced opposition. Trump nonetheless revived it in a pair of tweets that took DHS officials by surprise.