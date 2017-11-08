Home NATIONAL Trump-McConnell Feud Does Little To Jumpstart Stalled Agenda
Trump-McConnell Feud Does Little To Jumpstart Stalled Agenda
NATIONAL
0

Trump-McConnell Feud Does Little To Jumpstart Stalled Agenda

0
0
TRUMP AND MCONNEL
now viewing

Trump-McConnell Feud Does Little To Jumpstart Stalled Agenda

MEDICAL SYMBOL
now playing

Texas Passes Tough Rules On Reporting Abortion Complications

BORDER PATROL GENERIC
now playing

Agents Detain 86 Immigrants Near Canal

SANCTUARY CITY CITIES
now playing

Third Valley City Votes To Oppose SB4

MAIL IN VOTE MAIL IN BALLOT
now playing

Texas Legislature Increases Mail-In Voter Fraud Punishments

mexico-violence
now playing

Mexico Says Remains Of Missing Spanish Woman Found

96 WW2 VET FLAG
now playing

WWII Veteran, 93, Brings Back Flag Taken From Enemy Soldier

HEALTH CARE
now playing

House Conservatives Want Fresh Health Care Repeal Vote

US NORTH KOREA
now playing

Heated Rhetoric On North Korea Alarms Global Leaders

NORTH KOREA
now playing

Beyond Bluster, US, North Korea In Regular Contact

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES MESSAGE TO CANCER PATIENT
now playing

Airline Worker Tracks Down Cancer Patient's Bag, Delivers It

(AP) – President Donald Trump is suggesting that his top Senate partner might need to step aside if the Republicans don’t begin passing his agenda items.

Trump is calling Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s failure to pass an “Obamacare” repeal last month “a disgrace.” He says if lawmakers don’t move on health care, plus advance a tax and infrastructure plan, he will weigh in about whether McConnell should remain leader.

The president made the comments Thursday while on what he calls a working vacation at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Trump has been angry at McConnell since the leader said earlier this week that Trump is new to Washington and has “excessive expectations” about how legislating works.  McConnell’s office hasn’t responded to Trump’s latest criticism.

Related posts:

  1. Trump-McConnell Feud Does Little To Jumpstart Stalled Agenda
Related Posts
96 WW2 VET FLAG

WWII Veteran, 93, Brings Back Flag Taken From Enemy Soldier

jsalinas 0
HEALTH CARE

House Conservatives Want Fresh Health Care Repeal Vote

jsalinas 0
US NORTH KOREA

Heated Rhetoric On North Korea Alarms Global Leaders

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video