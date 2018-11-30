Home NATIONAL Trump Meets With Argentine President Macri
(AP) – President Donald Trump is meeting Argentine President Mauricio Macri as he kicks off two days of diplomacy at the G-20 meeting.
The leaders greeted each other warmly Friday as the annual meeting of leaders from rich and developing nations opened in Buenos Aires. Trump spoke about his longtime personal friendship with Macri and said they would discuss trade, military purchases and other issues.
Macri is hosting his counterparts as he struggles with a raft of domestic issues, including trying to halt economic turmoil that has caused the steep depreciation of the Argentine peso.
Trump and Macri enjoy a personal relationship dating back to their days as businessman.
Macri visited the White House soon after Trump took office in 2017.

