Trump Meets With Nation's Governors
(AP) – President Donald Trump could discuss replacing the health care law when he meets with the nation’s governors today.

But a new report warns that federal spending cuts probably would create funding gaps for states and threaten many people with the loss of insurance coverage.

The report by the consulting firms Avalere Health and McKinsey & Company says that changes under consideration by the GOP-led House would significantly reduce federal dollars for Medicaid and subsidized private insurance.

