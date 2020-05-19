Trump Meets With Senate GOP On Capitol Hill About Virus

President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet Meeting in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP) – President Donald Trump went to Capitol Hill to meet Tuesday with Senate Republicans over lunch as Washington considers next steps in the coronavirus response.

A spokesman says Trump was there “to thank senators for their work during this unprecedented crisis,” to discuss the progress on safely opening up America again, and to explore the path to economic prosperity for all Americans. The lunch was surely among the largest social gatherings still happening in locked-down Washington. The administration was making a full day of appearances on Capitol Hill.

Vice President Mike Pence and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin huddled with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy earlier Tuesday.