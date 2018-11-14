Home NATIONAL Trump Mulling A Wide-Ranging Shakeup
Trump Mulling A Wide-Ranging Shakeup
Trump Mulling A Wide-Ranging Shakeup

(AP) – Who is going and who is staying in a Trump administration shakeup being weighed by the president may be anyone’s guess.
The secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Kirstjen Nielsen, had been thought to be on her way out as soon as this week. But two people with knowledge of the situation tell The Associated Press that Nielsen is likely to remain for the time being because there is no obvious successor.
People with knowledge of a possible shakeup also say that President Donald Trump is discussing replacing his chief of staff, John Kelly, with Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff.
Other possible changes involve Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.

