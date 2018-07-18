Home NATIONAL Trump: New Air Force One To Get Red, White And Blue Makeover
(AP) – President Donald Trump says Air Force One is getting a patriotic makeover.  Trump says the familiar baby blue color on the presidential aircraft will give way to a red-white-and-blue color scheme on updated models that could be delivered in time for a potential second term. The president made the announcement in a CBS News interview broadcast Tuesday.

Trump says he wondered, after reaching a deal with Boeing for the new aircraft, whether to stick with the baby blue color that’s recognized worldwide.  He says he decided against it.  Says Trump: “Air Force One is going to be incredible. It’s going to be top of the line, the top in the world, and it’s going to be red, white and blue, which I think is appropriate.”

