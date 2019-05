President Donald Trump speaks about modernizing the immigration system in the Rose Garden of the White House, Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Trump says his new immigration reform plan “will transform America’s immigration system.” In a White House speech, Trump and said it will create a fair, modern and lawful immigration system.

The proposal aims to move the U.S. toward a merit-based immigration system. It does not address Dreamers, the millions of young men and women who were brought into the U.S. illegally as children. He also took a shot at Democrats, saying they are for open borders and “lawless chaos.”