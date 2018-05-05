Home NATIONAL Trump: North Korea Summit Plans Set; Drawdown Not On Table
Trump: North Korea Summit Plans Set; Drawdown Not On Table

(AP) – President Donald Trump says the time and place for a historic U.S. summit with North Korea have been set, but he’s not saying when and where.

The White House did, however, announce the details of a separate meeting later this month between Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, as the U.S. administration pushed back on a report that Trump is considering the withdrawal of U.S. forces from the allied nation.

Trump and Moon would meet at the White House on May 22 to “continue their close coordination on developments regarding the Korean Peninsula” following last Friday’s meeting between Moon and Kim Jong Un. They will also discuss the U.S. president’s own upcoming summit with the North Korean leader.

