Trump, North Korea’s Kim Back On For Summit

(AP) – The U.S.-North Korea summit is back on.

After a week of hard-nosed negotiation, diplomatic gamesmanship and no shortage of theatrics, President Donald Trump announced Friday that the historic nuclear-weapons summit he had canceled with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un is back on track.

The June 12 meeting in Singapore, the first between heads of the nations still technically at -war, is meant to begin the process of ending North Korea’s nuclear program, and Trump said he believes Kim is committed to that goal.

The announcement puts back on track a high-risk summit that could be a legacy-defining moment for the American leader, who has matched his unconventional deal-making style with the mercurial Kim government.