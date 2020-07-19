Trump Not Ready To Commit To Election Results If He Loses

(AP) – President Donald Trump is refusing to publicly commit to accepting the results of the upcoming White House election. In saying that, he’s recalling a similar threat he made weeks before the 2016 vote.

The president tells “Fox News Sunday” that it’s too early to make such an ironclad guarantee, and he scoffs at polls showing him lagging behind Democrat Joe Biden. The Biden campaign says the American people will decide the election and the government “is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House.”

Trump also is hammering the Pentagon brass for favoring renaming bases that honor Confederate military leaders. Trump says, “I don’t care what the military says.”