Trump 'not satisfied' With Saudi Explanation
Trump 'not satisfied' With Saudi Explanation

DONALD TRUMP SAUDI ARABIA KOSHGHOGI
Trump ‘not satisfied’ With Saudi Explanation

(AP) – President Donald Trump says he’s not satisfied with the explanations he’s heard about the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.   Khashoggi, a critic of the Saudi royal family living in Virginia in the United States, died Oct. 2 at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Saudi Arabia said Khashoggi was killed in a “fistfight” with officials sent to encourage him to return to the kingdom. Turkish media and officials say the 59-year-old Washington Post columnist was killed and dismembered by a 15-man Saudi hit squad.

Trump said he’s spoken with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman since Khashoggi’s death. Speaking to reporters Monday on the South Lawn, Trump said: “I am not satisfied with what I’ve heard” regarding Khashoggi’s death.

