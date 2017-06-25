Home NATIONAL Trump: Not ‘That Far Off’ From Passing Health Overhaul
Trump: Not ‘That Far Off’ From Passing Health Overhaul
NATIONAL
0

Trump: Not ‘That Far Off’ From Passing Health Overhaul

0
0
594d5472648ae_image
now viewing

Trump: Not ‘That Far Off’ From Passing Health Overhaul

clouds-2016-13-july-0051
now playing

Another Bout Of Rain Engulfs Much Of Texas On Heels Of Cindy

canoe10
now playing

Archaeologists Find Prehistoric Canoe In North Louisiana

14226390_G
now playing

Top Dog, Brynneth Pawltro, Elected Mayor Of Kentucky Town

enfield-police-officer-matthew-worden-0b41ae6522e60a65
now playing

Lawsuits: Officer Used Excessive Force In Several Cases

GTY-SupremeCourt-jrl-170201_12x5_1600
now playing

Options For Supreme Court On Trump Travel Ban

675d60b2-3ce0-459c-887d-16ca62fe6836-large16x9_1280x720_90615B00UXHVW
now playing

Sheriff: Teen Injured After Fall From Six Flags 'Sky Ride'

bec4acac57da431fb35e8e392c7d8020-780×1134
now playing

California Father Buries Wrong Man After Coroner's Mistake

920×920
now playing

Tech Sergeant Released From Hospital After Air Show Accident

Panicking migrants try to reach a rescue craft from their overcrowded raft in Mediterranean Sea
now playing

Spain Rescues 224 Migrants From 5 Boats In Mediterranean

Lorelei-Grace-Linklater-Waco-cocaine-sentence-06_23_17
now playing

'Boyhood' Actress Gets Deferred Sentence For Drug Charge

(AP) – President Donald Trump says he doesn’t think congressional Republicans are “that far off” on passing a health overhaul to replace what he’s calling “the dead carcass of Obamacare.”

Trump says he believes his majority party is “going to get there.”

But that optimism runs counter to the public opposition of five Republican senators so far to the Senate GOP plan that would scuttle much of former President Barack Obama’s health law.

Unless those holdouts can be swayed, their numbers are more than enough to torpedo the measure developed in private by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and deliver a bitter defeat for the president.

Trump tells “Fox and Friends” that “we’ve a very good plan.”

Related posts:

  1. McConnell Faces Hunt For GOP Votes For Senate Health Bill
  2. Trump Says He Didn’t Tape His Conversations With Comey
  3. Trump Says He’s Told ‘a straight story’ On Comey
  4. Trump Disputes Russian Interference In 2016 Election
Related Posts
14226390_G

Top Dog, Brynneth Pawltro, Elected Mayor Of Kentucky Town

Danny Castillon 0
enfield-police-officer-matthew-worden-0b41ae6522e60a65

Lawsuits: Officer Used Excessive Force In Several Cases

Danny Castillon 0
GTY-SupremeCourt-jrl-170201_12x5_1600

Options For Supreme Court On Trump Travel Ban

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video