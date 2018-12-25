Trump: ‘Nothing new’ On Shutdown, ‘need border security’

(AP) – Both sides in the fight over President Donald Trump’s border wall with Mexico have given a little on the money. What they can’t seem to agree on is what it should be spent on. And until Trump and Democrats who oppose building a wall can figure that out, parts of the government will stay closed. Christmas marked the fourth day of the partial government shutdown with no end in sight.

Most lawmakers fled the capital over the weekend to be with family. Trump remained at the White House after scrapping plans to spend Christmas at his Florida estate. Asked for a shutdown update during an appearance at the White House on Monday, Trump said: “Nothing new. Nothing new on the shutdown. Nothing new, except we need border security.”