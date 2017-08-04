Home NATIONAL Trump Objections Don’t Stop Overhaul Of Baltimore Police
Trump Objections Don’t Stop Overhaul Of Baltimore Police
NATIONAL
0

Trump Objections Don’t Stop Overhaul Of Baltimore Police

0
0
13d93c934ae24d618b10d176a7d2bcf4-780×571
now viewing

Trump Objections Don’t Stop Overhaul Of Baltimore Police

Sweden_Truck_Crash_65114
now playing

The Latest: Sweden Says Truck Attack Suspect Is Uzbek-Born

Texas-Legislature-jpg_1590482_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

Abortion, Corporate Incentives Rile Texas budget Debate

01272017051908_ZIKA
now playing

Zika Testing Advised For Pregnant Women In 6 Texas Counties

untitled
now playing

25 Indicted In South Texas Drug, Money Laundering, Gang Case

mexico-2017-jeffrey-nuevo-laredo-003a-do-not-reuse-690-690×459
now playing

Mexico Starts Giving Residency To Stranded Cubans

2cbbf549bee7457b80e751337be0c12b-780×456
now playing

US Regulators Accuse Google Of Underpaying Female Workers

travel+ban_mgn
now playing

Trump Administration: Travel Ban Is Religiously Neutral

Alabama_Governor_30378_jpg-c4c3a
now playing

Impeachment Report Gives Look Into Alabama Governor Scandal

aptopix-serbia-election-protest-17388-jpg
now playing

Thousands Rally Against Leader Aleksandar Vucic In Belgrade

GORSUCH CONFIRMATION
now playing

Trump Praises Gorsuch After Confirmation

(AP) – An agreement negotiated under the Obama administration to overhaul the troubled Baltimore Police Department will go ahead despite objections from the Trump administration.

U.S. District Judge James Bredar signed the so-called consent decree Friday, calling the plan “comprehensive, detailed and precise.”

He denied a request to delay the signing to give the Trump administration more time to review the agreement.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is warning that the consent decree may “result in a less safe city.”

A federal investigation found rampant abuse by Baltimore police, including unlawful stops and use of excessive force against black people.

The investigation was prompted by the 2015 death of Freddie Gray, a 25-year-old black man whose neck was broken during a lurching ride in the back of a police van.

Related posts:

  1. New York Police Set To Deploy 1,200 Bodycams Around The City
  2. Trump Praises Gorsuch After Confirmation
  3. Trump Says Assad May Have To Step Down After Chemical Attack
Related Posts
2cbbf549bee7457b80e751337be0c12b-780×456

US Regulators Accuse Google Of Underpaying Female Workers

Danny Castillon 0
travel+ban_mgn

Trump Administration: Travel Ban Is Religiously Neutral

Danny Castillon 0
Alabama_Governor_30378_jpg-c4c3a

Impeachment Report Gives Look Into Alabama Governor Scandal

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video