Trump Objections Don’t Stop Overhaul Of Baltimore Police

(AP) – An agreement negotiated under the Obama administration to overhaul the troubled Baltimore Police Department will go ahead despite objections from the Trump administration.

U.S. District Judge James Bredar signed the so-called consent decree Friday, calling the plan “comprehensive, detailed and precise.”

He denied a request to delay the signing to give the Trump administration more time to review the agreement.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is warning that the consent decree may “result in a less safe city.”

A federal investigation found rampant abuse by Baltimore police, including unlawful stops and use of excessive force against black people.

The investigation was prompted by the 2015 death of Freddie Gray, a 25-year-old black man whose neck was broken during a lurching ride in the back of a police van.