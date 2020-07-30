Trump Offers To Help Pay For Vanessa Guillen Funeral

Gloria Guillen, the mother of slain Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen, meets with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Washington.

Gloria Guillen, the mother of slain Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen, meets with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Washington.

President Donald Trump is offering to help pay for the funeral of a Houston soldier. Trump told the family of Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen he would be willing to personally help with the expenses saying he can’t do it through government. The president also said he’s paid for the funerals of other soldiers.

Trump met with Guillen’s family today at the White House. Guillen is the Fort Hood soldier who was found dead earlier this month after being reported missing in April. A suspect is in custody while another suspect committed suicide before he could be arrested.