Trump On Brink Of Impeachment As House Readies Vote

A copy of the House Judiciary Committee report on the impeachment of President Donald Trump sits on the witness table during a House Rules Committee hearing on the impeachment against President Donald Trump, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Donald Trump is on the cusp of being impeached by the House, with a historic debate set to begin on charges he abused his power and obstructed Congress. The House convenes at 9 a.m., with votes on the articles of impeachment expected by Wednesday evening.  Trump sent a fiery letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday, denouncing what he called the “vicious crusade” against him. A tally compiled by The Associated Press shows Pelosi has the votes to approve the charges. That would sent the charges to the Senate for a trial expected in early January.

