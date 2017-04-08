Home NATIONAL Trump On Russia: ‘We Won. Move On’
NATIONAL
(AP) – “We won. Move on,” President Donald Trump declared tersely in an early morning tweet Friday.
Trump, who has grown increasingly angry over the investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller of Russian interference in last year’s election, is using his Twitter account to argue that the probe is unwarranted and should be terminated.
Mueller, a former FBI director, is looking into potential links between Russia and the Trump campaign in the presidential election.
His Friday morning tweet followed a series of broadsides the president leveled against investigators at a rally Thursday evening in Huntington, West Virginia.
At one point he said “I just hope the final determination is a truly honest one.”

