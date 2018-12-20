Home NATIONAL Trump On Verge Of Giving Up Best Chance To Secure Wall Money
(AP) – President Donald Trump appears likely to pass up his last, best chance to secure funding for the “beautiful” wall he’s long promised to build along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump is backing away from his threat to partially shut down the government this weekend and therefore dimming prospects for his top campaign promise. The unfulfilled pledge threatens to hang over his re-election campaign, potentially depressing enthusiasm among his most loyal supporters and dealing his political rivals a powerful talking point.

Trump is hardly the first president to be confronted with the challenges of passing a legislative priority through Congress. But the lack of progress on an issue so closely identified with his bid for the White House may prove to be a costly failure.

