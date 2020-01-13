NATIONALTRENDING

Trump On Whether Soleimani Posed Imminent Threat “Doesn’t Matter”

President Trump says it “doesn’t matter” whether or not Iranian General Qassem Soleimani posed an imminent threat. In a statement on Twitter, the President said “it doesn’t really matter because of his horrible past!”

Trump asserted that both he and his team were in agreement that Soleimani posed an “eminent” threat, spelling the word incorrectly before correcting it on the social media platform.

This comes as NBC News reports President Trump authorized the killing of Soleimani seven months ago, if Iran’s increased aggression resulted in the death of an American.

