Trump ‘open-minded’ On Stop-And-Frisk Policing
President Donald Trump during a joint news conference with Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni of Italy, at the White House in Washington.
Trump 'open-minded' On Stop-And-Frisk Policing

(AP) – President Donald Trump says he’s “open-minded” about stop-and-frisk policing.  He made the comment as he met with rapper and producer Kanye West at the White House.

Trump earlier this week called on Chicago to adopt the strategy, in which large numbers of people are temporarily detained, questioned and sometimes searched for drugs and weapons.  Trump had said that “stop-and-frisk works.”  But West, who’s from Chicago, tells Trump that this strategy is detrimental. Here’s what West said: “We feel stop-and-frisk does not help relationships in the city.”  Trump says he’d been willing to “look at it,” and says, “They have to do something.”

Stop-and-frisk was used extensively in New York City until it was deemed unconstitutional because of its impact on minority residents. Chicago reached an agreement with the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois in 2015 to curb the practice.

