Trump Open To Meeting With North Korea Leader
Trump Open To Meeting With North Korea Leader

DONALD TRUMP AND KIM JONG UN
Trump Open To Meeting With North Korea Leader

(AP) – President Donald Trump says he’d be open to meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, under the right circumstances.  Trump tells Bloomberg News in an interview Monday, “If it would be appropriate for me to meet with him, I would, absolutely, I would be honored to do it.”

Tensions with North Korea have escalated dramatically in recent weeks as American and other intelligence agencies have suggested the country was readying for a possible nuclear test.  The Trump administration has said all options, including a military strike, are on the table.

Trump says that “most political people would never say” they’d be willing to meet with Kim. But he adds: “I’m telling you, under the right circumstances, I would meet with him. We have breaking news.”

