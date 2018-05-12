Home NATIONAL Trump Optimistic Despite Haze Around China Trade
Trump Optimistic Despite Haze Around China Trade
NATIONAL
0

Trump Optimistic Despite Haze Around China Trade

0
0
DONALD TRUMP AND CHINA
now viewing

Trump Optimistic Despite Haze Around China Trade

GEORGE W BUSH AT FATHER’S EULOGY
now playing

George W Bush Says He Called Dad 'wonderful'

YEMEN
now playing

Expectations Low As Yemen's Warring Parties Meet For Talks

FACEBOOK
now playing

UK Parliament Releases Internal Facebook Documents

LE MOONVES
now playing

Report Details New Allegations Of Moonves' Sexual Misconduct

MIGRANTS IMMIGRANTS IN SHELTERS
now playing

Supplies Low For Shelters Helping Migrants As Holidays Near

Homeland Security Dep’t Holds Press Conf. On Border Security And Nat’l Security
now playing

Far From Migrant Caravans, Border Crossings Surge

gavel
now playing

Texas Death Sentence Again Thrown Out Over Disability Claims

JOSEPH GARCIA TX 7 EXECUTED
now playing

'Texas 7' Inmate Executed For Officer's Killing

GEORGE BUSH HANDS ITEM TO MICHELL OBAMA
now playing

Mrs. Obama Smiles After George W Bush Greeting

death investigation
now playing

Man's Death In Harlingen Being Called "Suspicious"

(AP) – President Donald Trump is expressing optimism that China will to push forward with a cease fire on trade as tensions between Washington and Beijing escalates.  Trump tweeted early Wednesday that Beijing is sending “very strong signals” about a new trade framework since returning from talks over the weekend in Buenos Aires.

China’s Commerce Ministry did say on its website that it would begin “implementing specific issues on which consensus has been reached,” but the vague statement included no details.

Global markets did not express the same optimism, selling off in both Europe and Asia. U.S. markets are closed Wednesday in honor of former President George H.W. Bush, who died Friday.  However, the Dow Jones industrial average plunged 800 points Tuesday over confusion about what the U.S and China will do going forward, and investors are looking for hints as what to expect Thursday when markets open again.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Optimistic Despite Haze Around China Trade
  2. Trump Renews Tariffs Threat In China Trade Talks
  3. Putin Voices Support For Venezuelan Leader Visiting Russia
  4. A Nation’s Farewell For George H.W. Bush
Related Posts
GEORGE W BUSH AT FATHER’S EULOGY

George W Bush Says He Called Dad ‘wonderful’

jsalinas 0
LE MOONVES

Report Details New Allegations Of Moonves’ Sexual Misconduct

jsalinas 0
GEORGE BUSH HANDS ITEM TO MICHELL OBAMA

Mrs. Obama Smiles After George W Bush Greeting

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video