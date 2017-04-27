Trump Order Seeks To Limit Federal Role In K-12 Education

(AP) – President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that aims to reduce the federal government’s role in K-12 education.

Trump is giving Education Secretary Betsy DeVos 300 days to identify where Washington has overstepped its legal authority in education issues.

The secretary will then be able to modify and repeal regulations and guidance issued by her department.

Trump says previous administrations have wrongly forced states to comply with federal whims and dictates. He says the order is “another critical step to restoring local control.”

The order is one of several Trump is signing this week as he seeks to rack up accomplishments by Saturday, his 100th day in office.

He promised during the campaign to give state and local governments more control over education.