(AP) – He calls it an effort to get back control of the border.

During a visit to the Department of Homeland Security Wednesday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to jumpstart construction of his promised U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto (PAYN’-yuh nee-EH’-toh) says he regrets and rejects the decision, adding: “I have said time and again, Mexico will not pay for any wall.”