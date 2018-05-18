Home NATIONAL Trump Orders US Flags Flown At Half-Mast
Trump Orders US Flags Flown At Half-Mast
Trump Orders US Flags Flown At Half-Mast

FLAGS AT HALF STAFF
Trump Orders US Flags Flown At Half-Mast

Tropical Coverage 2018

Sophomore Baseball Player Wounded In School Shooting

Sheriff: Suspect Held On Capital Murder Charge

TX Gov: Don't Jump To Conclusions After HS Attack

Donna School District Says 2 Staffers On Administrative Leave

Cuban Media: Boeing 737 Crashes

UPDATE: 10 Killed In Texas HS Attack

AP Source: Texas School Shooting Suspect IDed

Light Coats Of Gritty Ash Fall Near Erupting Hawaii Volcano

AP Exclusive: California Judge In Rape Case Has No Regrets

(AP) -President Donald Trump has ordered that U.S. flags fly at half-staff as a mark of “solemn respect” for those affected by the school shooting in Texas.

Flags are to be flown at half-staff until sunset on May 22. The order applies to the White House and all public buildings and grounds, military posts and naval stations and vessels, as well as at U.S. embassies, consular offices and other facilities abroad. The flag atop the White House was immediately lowered on Friday.

Texas authorities say 10 people, mostly students, were killed Friday when a 17-year-old student carrying a shotgun and a revolver opened fire at a Houston-area high school.  Ten other people were wounded at the school in Santa Fe.

