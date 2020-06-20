NATIONAL

Trump Outraised By Biden In May, But Holds Cash-On-Hand Edge

President Donald Trump listens during a roundtable with governors on the reopening of America's small businesses, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(AP) — President Donald Trump was outraised by Joe Biden in May, taking in $74 million for his reelection. But Trump maintains a sizable advantage in cash on hand over the presumptive Democratic nominee. The pro-Trump effort, which includes fundraising by the Republican National Committee, reported its total days after Biden and Democrats said they had amassed nearly $81 million last month for his White House bid. Trump reported having $265 million in the bank at the end of May. Biden and Democrats have yet to disclose their comparable numbers for that period. The total was $103 million in the bank at the end of April.

