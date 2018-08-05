Trump PAC Urges Support For CIA Pick

(AP) – Donald Trump’s political action committee is airing ads in West Virginia urging Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin to support his pick to run the CIA. The ads paid for by America First are running as Republican primary voters decide Tuesday who will face the second-term Democrat in a fall election both parties see as critical to Senate control.

In the ad, CIA director nominee Gina Haspel is described as “a decorated intelligence officer admired by allies around the globe with bipartisan support.” Haspel is acting director and would be the first woman to be confirmed. She has faced questions about involvement in the intelligence agency’s past program of detaining and brutally interrogating terrorism suspects. The ad concludes: “Call Sen. Manchin. Tell him to support Gina Haspel for CIA director.”