Home NATIONAL Trump Pal: Radio Host ‘Confirmed’ Wikileaks’ Clinton Promise
Trump Pal: Radio Host ‘Confirmed’ Wikileaks’ Clinton Promise
NATIONAL
0

Trump Pal: Radio Host ‘Confirmed’ Wikileaks’ Clinton Promise

0
0
governor-new-york-primary
now viewing

Trump Pal: Radio Host ‘Confirmed’ Wikileaks’ Clinton Promise

Roy Moore
now playing

Moore Seeks To Steer Alabama Senate Race To Social Issues

GetFile
now playing

Applications For US Jobless Aid Tick Down To 238,000

Consumer Spending
now playing

Consumer Spending Rose Solid 0.3 Percent In October

theresa-may-1485084656
now playing

Trump Responds To Criticism From Theresa May

BN-UR651_NKBACK_GR_20170815090444
now playing

US, China Hold Low-key Military Talks Amid NKorea Tensions

1060×600-7f107daf6a370dd0d9d27a15175efdcc
now playing

Conyers To Fight Sexual Misconduct Allegations

1512034679859
now playing

US Troops Get Freeze-Dried Plasma For Battlefield Bloodshed

WireAP_c8edd3868b544975a26b28616af48c51_12x5_992
now playing

US Frees African Asylum-Seeker Who's On Life Support

1512032886538
now playing

Pope Francis Arrives In Bangladesh Amid Security

volunteers-meeting-kensington-grenfell-victims-speaks-apartment_290a086c-d5c1-11e7-a032-ea4e291afd66
now playing

London Mayor Urges UK's May To Cancel Trump State Visit

(AP) – A longtime friend of President Donald Trump says a New York radio host “merely confirmed” to him last year that Wikileaks founder Julian Assange (ah-SAHNJ’) had emails he planned to release about Hillary Clinton.

Trump friend Roger Stone initially resisted telling the House Intelligence Committee the identity of the intermediary he says he used to communicate with Assange during the campaign. Stone now says the intermediary was radio host Randy Credico.

Stone tells the Associated Press that Credico verified for him “what Assange had said publicly.”

U.S. intelligence agencies have identified Assange as a pass-through for Russian intelligence and an asset used by Russian President Vladimir Putin during the 2016 American elections.

Stone and Credico dispute that assertion.

Related posts:

  1. Human Remains Confirmed To Be Those Of Edinburg Home Invasion Victim
  2. Owners Of Trump Hotel In Panama Rebel Against Trump Control
  3. Trump After North Korea Launch: US Will ‘take care of it’
  4. Trump Promises More Sanctions Against North Korea
Related Posts
Roy Moore

Moore Seeks To Steer Alabama Senate Race To Social Issues

Roxanne Garcia 0
GetFile

Applications For US Jobless Aid Tick Down To 238,000

Roxanne Garcia 0
Consumer Spending

Consumer Spending Rose Solid 0.3 Percent In October

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video