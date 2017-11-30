Trump Pal: Radio Host ‘Confirmed’ Wikileaks’ Clinton Promise

(AP) – A longtime friend of President Donald Trump says a New York radio host “merely confirmed” to him last year that Wikileaks founder Julian Assange (ah-SAHNJ’) had emails he planned to release about Hillary Clinton.

Trump friend Roger Stone initially resisted telling the House Intelligence Committee the identity of the intermediary he says he used to communicate with Assange during the campaign. Stone now says the intermediary was radio host Randy Credico.

Stone tells the Associated Press that Credico verified for him “what Assange had said publicly.”

U.S. intelligence agencies have identified Assange as a pass-through for Russian intelligence and an asset used by Russian President Vladimir Putin during the 2016 American elections.

Stone and Credico dispute that assertion.