Home NATIONAL Trump Pans TV Host’s Look, Brains: Republicans Plead, Stop!
Trump Pans TV Host’s Look, Brains: Republicans Plead, Stop!
NATIONAL
0

Trump Pans TV Host’s Look, Brains: Republicans Plead, Stop!

0
0
TRUMP_45493158
now viewing

Trump Pans TV Host’s Look, Brains: Republicans Plead, Stop!

170216-alexander-acosta-mn-1200_9b6e488b3868b4ab9f095181310e9292.nbcnews-ux-2880-1000
now playing

Trump's Labor Dept Wants Salary To Count On Overtime Rule

Ukraine Cyberattacks
now playing

Ports Recover, But Ukraine Still Disrupted By Cyberattack

Study
now playing

Las Cruces, El Paso Rail Eyed To Connect Border Cities

18367198_304
now playing

German Parliament Passes Online Hate-Speech Law

WireAP_6ba947c2a1084de5b2867842053714a7_12x5_1600
now playing

China Strongly Protests US Arms Sales To Taiwan

d48547aa12fc42efa4a517c1557cbe1f-780×520
now playing

Iraqi Troops In Mop-Up Operations In Mosul After Key Gains

ows_149879039023208
now playing

UK Says Sarin Attack In Syria Can't Be Ignored

c937c6eebca84d02b2893860a455d51e-780×583
now playing

GOP May Keep Obama Tax On Wealthy In Bid To Save Health Bill

4f6ff5a251734d66b47b3d6e8154a771-780×493
now playing

More Court Challenges Expected For Trump's New Travel Ban

san antonio police shooting 2 cops critical condition 1 in custody
now playing

2 San Antonio Police Officers Critically Wounded In Shootout

(AP) – President Donald Trump launched a crude Twitter attack on the brains, looks and temperament of a female TV personality, drawing bipartisan criticism and leaving fellow Republicans beseeching him to stop.
Trump’s tweets aimed at MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski revived concerns about his views of women in a city where civility already is in short supply and he is struggling for any support he can get for his health care overhaul.
“I heard poorly rated Morning-Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore),” Trump tweeted to his nearly 33 million followers Thursday morning. “Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

Related posts:

  1. Speaker Says Crude Trump Tweet Was Inappropriate
  2. GOP May Keep Obama Tax On Wealthy In Bid To Save Health Bill
  3. GOP Ponders Whether Trump Helps Sell Health Care
  4. China Frees 3 Activists Who Probed Ivanka Trump Supplier
Related Posts
170216-alexander-acosta-mn-1200_9b6e488b3868b4ab9f095181310e9292.nbcnews-ux-2880-1000

Trump’s Labor Dept Wants Salary To Count On Overtime Rule

Roxanne Garcia 0
c937c6eebca84d02b2893860a455d51e-780×583

GOP May Keep Obama Tax On Wealthy In Bid To Save Health Bill

Zack Cantu 0
4f6ff5a251734d66b47b3d6e8154a771-780×493

More Court Challenges Expected For Trump’s New Travel Ban

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video