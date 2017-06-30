Trump Pans TV Host’s Look, Brains: Republicans Plead, Stop!

(AP) – President Donald Trump launched a crude Twitter attack on the brains, looks and temperament of a female TV personality, drawing bipartisan criticism and leaving fellow Republicans beseeching him to stop.

Trump’s tweets aimed at MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski revived concerns about his views of women in a city where civility already is in short supply and he is struggling for any support he can get for his health care overhaul.

“I heard poorly rated Morning-Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore),” Trump tweeted to his nearly 33 million followers Thursday morning. “Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”