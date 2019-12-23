Trump, Pelosi Spar On Twitter Over Impeachment

The impeachment process against President Trump is the most unfair trial in the history of Congress. That’s how Trump described the way it’s playing out on Twitter Monday. He accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of crying for fairness in the Senate and breaking all the rules.

Pelosi defended her decision on Twitter Monday, saying the House can’t choose their impeachment managers until they know how the trial will be conducted in the Senate. She added the President blocked his own witnesses and documents from the House and Americans on phony complaints about how the process was handled.