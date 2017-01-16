Trump People Respond To Democrats Planning To Skip Inauguration

(AP) — Several congressional Democrats say they’re skipping Donald Trump’s inauguration this Friday. And Congressman Jared Huffman of California said over the weekend on Facebook that more Democrats will be joining in.

Meanwhile, their colleague John Lewis of Georgia is being blasted for saying that Russian interference in the election delegitimizes Trump’s presidency. Trump fired back, calling Lewis’ congressional district “crime ridden.” Incoming White House chief of staff Reince Priebus initially told ABC that Republicans never questioned the legitimacy of Barack Obama’s presidency — but he later acknowledged that Republicans spent years questioning whether Obama was born in the U.S.