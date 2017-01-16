Home NATIONAL Trump People Respond To Democrats Planning To Skip Inauguration
Trump People Respond To Democrats Planning To Skip Inauguration
NATIONAL
0

Trump People Respond To Democrats Planning To Skip Inauguration

0
0
2017-presidential-ignauguration
now viewing

Trump People Respond To Democrats Planning To Skip Inauguration

Dallas Cowboys v Green Bay Packers
now playing

Weather Strands Fans, Players After Dallas-Green Bay Game

police-shooting-scrime-scene-generic
now playing

Police: 2 In Custody After Bullets Hit Officers' Car

Lightning over the field
now playing

Powerful Texas Storm Delivers Damaging Winds, Heavy Rain

ICE STORM
now playing

Ice Threat Lingers For Some Midwest States; Storms In Texas

MEXICO NIGHT CLUB SHOOTING PLAYA DEL CARMEN-2
now playing

Police: 5 Killed In Shooting At Nightclub At Mexican Resort

flag_of_iran-svg
now playing

UN: Iran Removes Sensitive Nuclear Equipment From Site

IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL
now playing

Obama Issues Warning On 1st Anniversary Of Iran Nuclear Deal

MARTIN LUTHER KING-1
now playing

King's Legacy Celebrated As Trump, Lewis Duel Lingers

AP_604955147027
now playing

Trump Again Rattles Europe

GUANTANAMO BAY PRISONERS GEN SMALL
now playing

Oman Says It Accepts 10 Guantanamo Bay Inmates At US Request

(AP) — Several congressional Democrats say they’re skipping Donald Trump’s inauguration this Friday. And Congressman Jared Huffman of California said over the weekend on Facebook that more Democrats will be joining in.

Meanwhile, their colleague John Lewis of Georgia is being blasted for saying that Russian interference in the election delegitimizes Trump’s presidency. Trump fired back, calling Lewis’ congressional district “crime ridden.”  Incoming White House chief of staff Reince Priebus initially told ABC that Republicans never questioned the legitimacy of Barack Obama’s presidency — but he later acknowledged that Republicans spent years questioning whether Obama was born in the U.S.

Related posts:

  1. King’s Legacy Celebrated As Trump, Lewis Duel Lingers
  2. Pepper Spray Released In El Paso School; 20 People Treated
  3. Engel Says Allegations Re Russia, Trump ‘scary’
  4. Pence Says He And Trump Welcome Examination Of Russia’s Role In Election
Related Posts
ICE STORM

Ice Threat Lingers For Some Midwest States; Storms In Texas

jsalinas 0
IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL

Obama Issues Warning On 1st Anniversary Of Iran Nuclear Deal

jsalinas 0
MARTIN LUTHER KING-1

King’s Legacy Celebrated As Trump, Lewis Duel Lingers

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video