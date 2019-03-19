Trump: People Starving & Dying In Venezuela

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference on the Rose Garden of the White House with visiting Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, March 19, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference on the Rose Garden of the White House with visiting Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, March 19, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Trump says people are starving and dying in the streets of Venezuela. Hosting Brazil’s president at the White House today, Trump called it very sad and said tougher sanctions could be imposed on the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. He called Maduro a puppet of Cuba.

Trump said all options remain on the table but did not talk about U.S. military action. Trump condemned Venezuela’s socialist government and thanked Brazil for assistance in helping the Venezuelan people.