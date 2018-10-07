Home NATIONAL Trump Picks Kavanaugh, A GOP Favorite, For Supreme Court
Trump Picks Kavanaugh, A GOP Favorite, For Supreme Court
NATIONAL
0

Trump Picks Kavanaugh, A GOP Favorite, For Supreme Court

0
0
WireAP_06fca5502b384377bd29660bbec1a77d_12x5_992
now viewing

Trump Picks Kavanaugh, A GOP Favorite, For Supreme Court

5b44dbf7706b6.image
now playing

Remains Of WWII Soldier From Texas, 19, Buried In Dallas

hit and run-1
now playing

Authorities Search For Driver In Deadly Hit And Run

COURT JUDGE GAVEL
now playing

Ex-Judge Delgado Pleads Not Guilty To Superceding Charges

105320754-1531232779735gettyimages-629477960.530×298
now playing

Cuba Unfreezing Growth Of Private Tourism Businesses

800
now playing

European Exporters In China Shift Trade To Avoid US Tariffs

WireAP_3633a8d61dca4d1fbb977224faa9969d_12x5_992
now playing

China's Xi Pledges Billions In Loans, Aid To Arab Nations

index
now playing

UK Prime Minister Fights To Stop Cabinet Exodus Over Brexit

familiesAP_18190812214229
now playing

Dozens Of Immigrant Children Will Be Reunited With Parents

POLICE
now playing

Brownsville Cop Recuperating From Gunshot Wound At Home

Aviation Crash Virginia
now playing

Police: Pilot's Body Found, Raising Crash Toll To 2

(AP) – President Donald Trump has picked a favorite of the Republican legal establishment, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, for the Supreme Court.
With Kavanaugh, Trump is replacing a swing vote on the nine-member court with a staunch conservative already being cheered by top Republican senators.
Kavanaugh serves on the Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. He’s expected to be less receptive to abortion and gay rights than the justice he would replace, Anthony Kennedy. He’s also taken an expansive view of executive power and has favored limits on investigating the president.
The Democratic leader in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, has wasted no time to say he’ll oppose Kavanaugh. Schumer says Trump “has put reproductive rights and freedoms and health care protections for millions of Americans on the judicial chopping block.”

Related posts:

  1. Trump Says He ‘Can’t Go Wrong’ With His Top Court Contenders
  2. Trump Says US Opposed Formula Limits, Not Breastfeeding
Related Posts
familiesAP_18190812214229

Dozens Of Immigrant Children Will Be Reunited With Parents

Zack Cantu 0
Aviation Crash Virginia

Police: Pilot’s Body Found, Raising Crash Toll To 2

jsalinas 0
FAMILY SEPARATION

US Says It Can Release Half The Kids Under 5

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video