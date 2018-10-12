Home NATIONAL Trump Plan To Reclassify Nuke Waste Alarms Environmentalists
Trump Plan To Reclassify Nuke Waste Alarms Environmentalists
NATIONAL
0

Trump Plan To Reclassify Nuke Waste Alarms Environmentalists

0
0
RADIATION NUCLEAR WASTE
now viewing

Trump Plan To Reclassify Nuke Waste Alarms Environmentalists

PET of the Week.00_46_01_18.Still014
now playing

Dumpling #POTW Dec. 10

US CUSTOMES AND BORDER PROTECTION DEVICE SEARCHES
now playing

Customs Officers Searching More Travelers' Devices

OHIO FIRE KILLED 5 CHILREN
now playing

Coroner IDs 5 Children Killed In Ohio House Fire

SCOTUS-SupremeCourt-share1200
now playing

Justices Won't Hear States' Appeal Over Planned Parenthood

James Alex Fields Jr.
now playing

Defense Says Fields Has History Of Mental Issues

President Trump Meets With Steel And Aluminum Manufacturing Industry Leaders Announcing New Tariffs
now playing

Dem: Illegal Payments 'impeachable offense' If Trump Ordered

BREXIT
now playing

EU Official: Bloc Won't Renegotiate Brexit Deal

Lihui Liu
now playing

Lawyer: Mom Accused In Son's Decapitation 'mentally ill'

Shooting+-+Gun+and+Tape
now playing

7-Year-Old Boy Injured During Drive-By Shooting

Santa-Fe-school-shooting-9-MGN
now playing

School District's Enrollment Drops After Mass Shooting

(AP) – The Trump administration has proposed reclassifying some radioactive waste left from the production of nuclear weapons to make disposal cheaper and easier.

The U.S. Department of Energy wants a change in its legal definition of high-level radioactive waste stored at places such as Hanford Nuclear Reservation in Washington state – the most contaminated nuclear site in the country.  Reclassifying waste as low-level could save the agency billions of dollars and decades of cleanup work. Critics say that’s because much of the waste essentially could be left in the ground.

Tom Carpenter of Hanford Challenge, a nuclear watchdog group, said it wants a thorough cleanup of the site, which is half the size of Rhode Island.  That includes building a national repository somewhere else to bury the waste once it has been stabilized.

Related posts:

  1. White House Chief Of Staff John Kelly To Leave At Year’s End
  2. GM Fights To Retain Key Tax Credit Amid Plant Closing Plans
  3. Tropical Storm Warning For Los Cabos Due To Hurricane Norma
  4. Dem: Illegal Payments ‘impeachable offense’ If Trump Ordered
Related Posts
US CUSTOMES AND BORDER PROTECTION DEVICE SEARCHES

Customs Officers Searching More Travelers’ Devices

jsalinas 0
OHIO FIRE KILLED 5 CHILREN

Coroner IDs 5 Children Killed In Ohio House Fire

jsalinas 0
SCOTUS-SupremeCourt-share1200

Justices Won’t Hear States’ Appeal Over Planned Parenthood

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video