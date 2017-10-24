Home NATIONAL Trump Plans Lunch With GOP Senators As Focus Turns To Taxes
Trump Plans Lunch With GOP Senators As Focus Turns To Taxes
Trump Plans Lunch With GOP Senators As Focus Turns To Taxes

Trump Plans Lunch With GOP Senators As Focus Turns To Taxes

Xi Accrues Power, Worrying Critics And Delighting Supporters

Review To Confirm Rohingya 'Ethnic Cleansing'

Ghosts Of Vietnam Stirring As Trump Preps For Asia Trip

Bonita #POTW Oct. 23

Brownsville Police Want A-G's Opinion On Release Of Officer Body-Cam Video In Deadly Shooting

Vietnam Vet Honored With Medal Of Honor

Bergdahl Sentencing Delayed To Wednesday

New York Attorney General Launches Probe Of Weinstein Co.

Police Seek Help To Identify Dead Boy Found On Texas Beach

(AP) – President Donald Trump is planning lunch with GOP senators on Capitol Hill as congressional Republicans turn their focus to overhauling the tax code.
It’s to be Trump’s first appearance as president at the Senate Republicans’ regular Tuesday policy lunch. It comes as Trump has sparred with GOP senators such as John McCain of Arizona and Bob Corker of Tennessee, as well as with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell – though McConnell and Trump had a joint press conference last week to try to smooth things over.
So the lunch has potential for awkward moments. Nonetheless, Republicans and the Trump administration are determined to get tax legislation into law this year, and all sides seem to think they can unite around that goal.

