Trump Pleads With NRA Voters To Vote This Fall
TEXAS
DONALD TRUMP AND NRA CONVENTION
(AP) – President Donald Trump is making a specific link between the sanctity of the Second Amendment and Republicans’ prospects in the 2018 mid-term elections.

Trump says at the National Rifle Association annual convention that the only thing that has stood between the elimination of the Second Amendment has been conservatives in Congress “willing to fight for those rights.”  He is claiming that Democrats want to “outlaw guns” and says if the nation takes that step, it might as well ban all vans and trucks because they are the new form of death for “maniac terrorists.”

The president is imploring NRA members to help elect Republicans in the November elections.

