Trump Praises Bannon Being 'dumped' By Mercers
Trump Praises Bannon Being 'dumped' By Mercers

DONALD TRUMP AND STEVE BANNON
Trump Praises Bannon Being ‘dumped’ By Mercers

(AP) – President Donald Trump is praising a major Republican donor family for distancing themselves from his former adviser Steve Bannon.  Trump tweeted Friday: “The Mercer Family recently dumped the leaker known as Sloppy Steve Bannon. Smart!”

Trump has lashed out at Bannon over a new book that quotes his former aide questioning the president’s competence.  On Thursday Rebekah Mercer issued a statement distancing her family from Bannon. She is a billionaire GOP donor and co-owner of Breitbart, the populist website that Bannon helps run.  Michael Wolff’s book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” was released Friday. The publisher moved up the release by four days.

