Trump Prepares For Release Of Mueller Report

A motorcade carrying Attorney General William Barr arrives at the Department of Justice, Monday, April 15, 2019, in Washington. Attorney General William Barr told Congress last week he expects to release his redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's Trump-Russia investigation report "within a week." (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The Mueller report is expected to be released on Thursday and President Trump is preparing for it. He tweeted today, “No Collusion — No Obstruction!”

Attorney General Bill Barr noted Special Counsel Robert Mueller did not find evidence of collusion between Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russia, but said Mueller did not exonerate Trump on obstruction of justice.

Barr also said they’d be redacting parts of the report due to confidential and sensitive material. Democrats are skeptical, and want access to the full, unredacted version.