Home NATIONAL Trump: Private Meeting With Dems ‘very friendly’
Trump: Private Meeting With Dems ‘very friendly’
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Trump: Private Meeting With Dems ‘very friendly’

0
0
DONALD TRUMP
now viewing

Trump: Private Meeting With Dems ‘very friendly’

POLICE CRIME SCENE SHOOTING INVESTIGATION
now playing

3 Officers Shot Serving Warrant

Attorney General Matthew Whitaker
now playing

Acting Attorney General Defends Trump Immigration Crackdown

nancy-pelosi
now playing

Behind Closed Doors, Pelosi Disparages Trump's 'manhood'

NANCY PELOSI AND DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Pelosi: Trump Thinks Mexico Will Pay For Wall

f8cf1785-35b4-4382-9ade-5a63c7b95d06-large16x9_Fatal_CrashMGN
now playing

For Killer Drunk Driver, It Was His Second Intoxication Arrest In Two Months

STRASSBURG SHOOTING SCENE
now playing

Terrorism Investigation Opened In Strasbourg Shooting

James Alex Fields Jr.
now playing

Slain Woman's Mom 'content' With Life Sentence

CEDRIC GREEN SENTENCED FOR KILLING TRANSGENDER IN CORPUS CHRISTI
now playing

Man Convicted In Transgender Woman's Murder Gets 65 Years

dwi-drinking-and-driving
now playing

Arrest Report Shows Alamo Commissioner Was Speeding, Failed Roadside Sobriety Test

UTRGV LOGO
now playing

UT-RGV Probation Status Lifted

(AP) – After squabbling about a border wall with Democratic leaders in front of reporters, President Donald Trump is now saying that the private part of their meeting was “very friendly.”  He said at a bill signing Tuesday afternoon that after reporters left the morning meeting with Democratic Senate and House leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, they all had a good discussion.

Trump said: “Believe it or not, I think it was a very friendly meeting. You just saw the beginning of it.”  He went on to say that he has liked the two Democrats for a long time.

The president says he doesn’t mind taking the blame for a government shutdown if the two sides can’t agree on funding for border improvements.

Related posts:

  1. Schumer Calls Trump Wall Threat ‘temper tantrum’
  2. Some US Troops To Leave Border This Week; About 3K To Remain
  3. Moonves Scandal Looms Over CBS Shareholder Meeting
  4. Dem: Illegal Payments ‘impeachable offense’ If Trump Ordered
Related Posts
nancy-pelosi

Behind Closed Doors, Pelosi Disparages Trump’s ‘manhood’

jsalinas 0
NANCY PELOSI AND DONALD TRUMP

Pelosi: Trump Thinks Mexico Will Pay For Wall

jsalinas 0
James Alex Fields Jr.

Slain Woman’s Mom ‘content’ With Life Sentence

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video