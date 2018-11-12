Trump: Private Meeting With Dems ‘very friendly’

(AP) – After squabbling about a border wall with Democratic leaders in front of reporters, President Donald Trump is now saying that the private part of their meeting was “very friendly.” He said at a bill signing Tuesday afternoon that after reporters left the morning meeting with Democratic Senate and House leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, they all had a good discussion.

Trump said: “Believe it or not, I think it was a very friendly meeting. You just saw the beginning of it.” He went on to say that he has liked the two Democrats for a long time.

The president says he doesn’t mind taking the blame for a government shutdown if the two sides can’t agree on funding for border improvements.