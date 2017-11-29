Home NATIONAL Trump Promises More Sanctions Against North Korea
Trump Promises More Sanctions Against North Korea
Trump Promises More Sanctions Against North Korea

trump and north korean leader kim jun un
Trump Promises More Sanctions Against North Korea

(AP) – President Donald Trump says he’s spoken with Chinese leader Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) about North Korea’s latest missile test.  Trump is promising more penalties against the North, which said it successfully fired a “significantly more” powerful, nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile early Wednesday.

Trump tweeted Wednesday that he’s spoke with the Chinese leader about “the provocative actions of North Korea. Additional major sanctions will be imposed on North Korea today. This situation will be handled!”

A White House statement about the phone conversation says Trump made clear “the determination of the United States to defend ourselves and our allies.” Trump also “emphasized the need for China to use all available levers to convince North Korea to end its provocations and return to the path of denuclearization.”

