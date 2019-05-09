Trump Proposes End To ‘surprise medical bills’

President Donald Trump listens during a event on medical billing, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP) – President Donald Trump is ratcheting up pressure on the pharmaceutical industry to lower prices and announcing a new effort to end “surprise medical bills” for patients with health insurance. At a White House event Thursday on medical billing Trump also lent support to state efforts to import lower-priced prescriptions from countries where governments set the price. The U.S. drug industry has successfully fought off such moves for more than 20 years.

The Florida legislature recently passed legislation that would authorize a state importation program, subject to federal approval. Trump said that might happen. He said the U.S. “may allow states to buy drugs from other countries if they can buy them for lower prices.”