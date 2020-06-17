Trump Proposes Measure Rolling Back Tech Company Protections

(AP) – The Justice Department is proposing that Congress roll back legal protections for online platforms such as Facebook, Google and Twitter that generally could not be held legally responsible for what people post on the sites.

The proposed changes to Section 230 of a major telecommunication overhaul from 1996 come weeks after President Donald Trump signed an executive order challenging the protections that have served as a bedrock for unfettered speech on the internet.

Companies such as Twitter and Facebook are granted liability protection because they’re treated as “platforms,” rather than “publishers.” Without that shield, companies could face lawsuits from people who feels wronged by something someone else has posted.